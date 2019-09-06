CNN:

A bunch of majestic horses that spend their days frolicking on the beach in North Carolina’s Outer Banks will not be evacuated.With Hurricane Dorian quickly approaching, the colonial Spanish mustangs will huddle together and ride out the storm using a trick horses have used for centuries.

They will move to higher ground and gather under sturdy oak trees to shelter from the storm, said the Corolla Wild Horse Fund, which manages the herd and sends a similar reminder during major hurricanes due to the outpouring of concern for the horses. “They’ll likely ride out winds and rain as their ancestors did before them — in huddles, butts to the wind,” it added.

And unlike human beings living in the Outer Banks, the wild horses are better equipped to handle a hurricane. They’re already sensing a change in air pressure and are grouping up together.”Remember, they’ve been doing this for 500 years!” the fund said.

