The White House has secured better jailhouse conditions for A$AP Rocky, Page Six has learned. The Harlem hip-hop star has been locked up in a Swedish prison for more than two weeks after he got in a street fight with two men who had been tailing him and his entourage through the streets of Stockholm. But when Rocky’s manager, John Ehmann, complained that his client’s conditions at the Kronoberg detention center were “inhumane,” the Urban Revitalization Coalition — an organization set up by the Trump administration — put Ehmann in contact with senior White House aide and President Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West also lobbied Kushner to intervene in Rocky’s case.

