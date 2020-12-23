He has been on the national airwaves for over a quarter of a century. Now Michael Savage is making a change. In January, he will transition from his syndicated radio show to an all-podcast show format.

“In 26 years on radio Savage has earned some great accolades: ‘Radio Legend’, ‘Radio Rock Star’, ‘Talk Radio Kingpin’, ‘Godfather of Trumpmania’. Many credit his mantra ‘culture, language, borders’ with having set the stage for Donald Trump’s political rise,” Mr. Savage said in a statement released Tuesday.

The host appears ready to make the big move away from the world of syndicated radio and call-in shows.

