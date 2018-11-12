– THE SAVAGE SCIENCE DESK

THE WARMING SCAM

GOVERNOR BROWN GOES OFF THE DEEP END!

This week (November 11, 2018) California Governor Jerry Brown claimed that global warming is causing the wildfires that keep hitting his state. Brown seems not to know that wildfire has been part of the California ecosystem for centuries, long before humans were around to cause warming. He also misunderstands that in the earth’s history WARM periods are WET. It is global COOLING that is associated with DRYNESS.

This is the daily drumbeat of global warming, smashed into our brains by the media and liberal politicians. Bigger storms, the starving polar bears, the insect invasions, droughts, and rising sea levels. All caused by humans! Yes there has been warming over the past century. But not very much, about 6-tenths of one degree Fahrenheit. AND it has slowed down recently. AND one recent theory says that cooling periods driven by the sun are often preceded by warming periods.

NOAA GIVES “WINTER OUTLOOK FOR 2018-2019”, MISSTATES ITS OWN DATA!

The National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration has a web page that says “Winter 2018-19 outlook favors warmer temperatures across 2/3 of the United States”. But if you look at their data, the truth is just the opposite! The majority of the country is more likely to be AVERAGE or COOLER, than it is to be warmer. Only in the extreme Northwest (OR, WA, ID & MT) is the probability of a “warmer” winter greater than 50%. More warming scam.

THE VOSTOK ICE CORE SAMPLES

As Savage has pointed out many times on the show, the ice core data show that the earth was WAY warmer in the past than any current warming projections (despite the fact that humans weren’t even around then). The data also show that carbon dioxide goes up AFTER temperature goes up, and so carbon dioxide cannot possibly be the cause of warming! Believe Vostok, don’t believe the hype!

THERE IS NO “97% CONSENUS” – IT’S A FRAUD!

The main “study” behind the claim:

* Only looked at climate scientists, not “all scientists” as the media & liberals claim.

* Only looked at climatologists who study global warming, not all climatologists.

* Of that tiny number only 32% said warming is caused by humans. NOT 97%

* The MAJORITY had no opinion or believed that humans do not cause it.

Believe the data, not the hype!

WHY THE EARTH MAY ACTUALLY BE COOLING

Climate is complicated, but cooling signs are there. They include:

* The 20th century warming trend stopped from 1997 to 2013.

* Fewer hurricanes! After 2005 there was a dip in hurricane frequency.

* 2013 saw shortest arctic summer since 1976

* In 2015, the antarctic had the greatest ice extent on record

* January 2018 was the coldest on record in dozens of cities in the Eastern United States

THE THEORY BEHIND COOLING

A scientist named George Kukla [Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory of Columbia University] developed a theory that the earth is due for a major cooling period because of cycles in the Sun’s activity. And that cooling will be preceded by a sharp warming phase, just as we are seeing now. If he’s right, the earth will be a lot cooler in the mid 21st century than it is now. Another scientist, Meterologist David Dilly, has taken up where Kukla left off and has a full theory of climate based on cycles of the sun. The sun is the primary source of OUR HEAT. Not surprising, is it? Distance from the sun determines how warm we are over long time periods (100,000 years) but over short time periods, a main determinant of the sun’s heat is SUNSPOTS! Yes.

SUNSPOTS

Sunspots are dark areas that appear on the face of the sun. Sometimes there are lot, sometimes only a few. They’ve been seen and counted for 100s of years now. They come and go in a short 11-year cycle, and also have a longer 200-year cycle. They are correlated with the energy the sun puts out. When there are more sunspots, the earth gets more heat. When there are fewer sunspots, the earth gets less heat. From 1100 AD to 1250 AD there was a maximum of sunspot activity. It coincided with a warm interval called the “Medieval Warm Period” when the Vikings colonized southern Greenland and eastern Canada.

THE LITTLE ICE AGE & MASS HYSTERIA

From 1650 AD to 1715 AD there was a minimum of sunspot activity. It coincided with “The Little Ice Age” in the Northern Hemisphere. The Little Ice Age was devastating to crops, livestock, and civilization. It was also a time of increased disease. As you know from reading Savage’s landmark book, “Stop Mass Hysteria”, the late 1600s were when the Witch Trials were happening in New England. Mass hysteria is more likely to happen in times of social or economic unrest, and a phenomenon called “scapegoating” causes certain groups of people to be singled out for blame.

WHAT DOES THIS MEAN TO US?

We are heading into another sunspot grand minimum right now! The last sunspot grand minimum was 1815: Known as “The year without a summer”. Minima happen every 200 years about, so counting forward 200 years we get 2015! Current sunspot count is nearly zero. On many days the sun’s face is blank! “This is the quietest sun we’ve seen in almost a century,” says sunspot expert David Hathaway of NASA/Marshall Space Flight Center.

IF THE EARTH COOLS, WE COULD ONCE AGAIN HAVE CROP FAILURES, STARVATION, DISEASE, SOCIAL UNREST, & MASS HYSTERIA



WHAT CAN YOU DO?

Educate yourself! Explore the readings below, especially the Dilly video, to stay on top of this important issue.

FURTHER READING

NOAA Misrepresents its own Data

https://www.noaa.gov/media- release/winter-outlook-favors- warmer-temperatures-for-much- of-us

Vokstok ice Core (technical papers)

http://www.pnas.org/content/ 97/4/1331

http://cdiac.ess-dive.lbl.gov/ trends/co2/vostok.html

The “97% Consensus” Paper

http://iopscience.iop.org/ article/10.1088/1748-9326/11/ 4/048002/pdf

Why We Might be Headed for Cooling (Kukla & Dilly)

George Kukla wikipedia – https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/ George_Kukla

David Dilly video – https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=2WaU_NJfKOE

Sunspot Cycles

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/ Solar_cycle

The Little Ice Age

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/ Little_Ice_Age

Stop Mass Hysteria

https://www.amazon.com/Stop- Mass-Hysteria-Americas- Insanity/dp/154608293X/ref=sr_ 1_1?ie=UTF8&qid=1540947541&sr= 8-1&keywords=stop+mass+ hysteria