NEW YORK POST:

Donna Heinel, USC official fired over college bribery scandal, now drives for Lyft

A top University of Southern California official who was fired for allegedly taking bribes in the college admissions scandal is now working as a Lyft driver — and selling her $2 million mansion, according to a new report.

Donna Heinel lost her job as USC’s senior associate athletic director last month when she was busted for allegedly taking more than $1.3 million in payoffs to help at least 24 rich kids get into the college as bogus athletic recruits — including the daughters of “Full House” star Lori Loughlin.

Now she’s ferrying around passengers as a driver for ride-sharing company Lyft — and recently put her home in Long Beach on the market for $1.998 million, CBS LA reports.

She bought the four-bedroom, three-story Mediterranean-style property in 2012 for $1.2 million, according to the LA Times.