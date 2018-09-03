NY POST

The storied New York tabloid the Village Voice — already down to around two dozen employees — is now officially dead, its owner announced Friday. Half of the staff will be fired, with the other half hanging on briefly to work on an online archive, owner Peter Barbey told them according to the Gothamist website. The publication has stopped publishing new material. “I bought The Village Voice to save it,” Barbey told the staffers.

“This isn’t how I thought it was going to end up,” he said, blaming “basically, business realities.” Co-founded in a Greenwich Village apartment in 1955 by Norman Mailer, the iconic paper was one of the first alt-news weeklies in the country. It launched the careers of investigative powerhouses Wayne Barrett and Tom Robbins, rock critic Robert Christgau and music critic Nat Hentoff. Its pages have held the work of Ezra Pound, James Baldwin, E.E. Cummings, Tom Stoppard, and Allen Ginsburg. Its cartoonists have included Lynda Barry and Jules Feiffer, who in 1981 won one of the paper’s three Pulitzer Prizes.

