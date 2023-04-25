President Joe Biden signaled he intends to put the squeeze on a raft of wealthy an influential donors by naming Hollywood mogul Jeffrey Katzenberg to a team of campaign ‘co-chairs.’

Biden relied in part on a record-breaking billion-dollar fundraising haul to pry away battleground states from Donald Trump in 2020. Now, amid with Biden renewing his battle for the ‘soul of the nation,’ the costs to stay in office could run even higher.

And from the signs of his campaign launch – made on a glossy video featuring quick cuts and and symbolic appearances by friends and foes – he intends to rely on TV and advertising in what could be a rematch against Trump in 2024.

Katzenberg is a top Biden bundler who shocked the Clintons when he made a legendary jump to support Barack Obama’s 2008 campaign. He then got behind Clinton in her failed 2016 run, then dialed his wealthy contacts for major donations to Biden’s run during the covid-impacted 2020 race.

