FOX BUSINESS:

The United States no longer has the most competitive economy Opens a New Window. in the world, according to annual rankings compiled by the Switzerland-based business school IMD.

For the first time in nine years, Singapore replaced the U.S. as the world’s most competitive economy. The U.S. dropped down to third on the list, thanks to higher fuel prices, weaker high-tech exports, fluctuations in the value of the dollar and the fading impact of President Trump’s Opens a New Window. massive tax overhaul. Hong Kong, meanwhile, remained in second place. China was ranked fourteenth.

“In a year of high uncertainty in global markets due to rapid changes in the international political landscape as well as trade relations, the quality of institutions seem to be the unifying element for increasing prosperity,” Arturo Bris, an IMD professor and director of the World Competitiveness Center, said in a statement.