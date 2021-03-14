The US Army is now considering major changes to the three-year-old Army Combat Fitness Test, which is currently ‘gender-neutral’.

“We had this big thing of inclusion but this is one of the biggest eyesores that goes against inclusion,” commented a source from inside the Army to the Daily Caller.

Congress has at this point ordered the Army to stop performing the ACFT, pending further study. One slide obtained by the media read:

“We know there is a physiological difference between men and women. The Army has to account for this and remove the competition between genders or Congress will never allow ACFT implementation.”

In 2019, officials noticed that there was a very wide gap in scores on the ACFT between men and women. In 2020, the official implementation of the test was halted due to the pandemic.

The current prevailing opinion in the military is that they went too far in trying to achieve “equality” and need to go back to separate standards appropriate to natural differences between the two sexes.

Lory Manning, the SWAN director of governmental affairs, said in a statement:

“When you’re coming up with gender-neutral standards, if there are men or women for instance — or by age, or whatever groups of people who are currently doing the job satisfactorily — who can’t pass the standards, who can’t meet the standards, then there’s something wrong with the standards. Why don’t they just go start from the beginning and validate things properly?”

