The New York Post:

President Biden on Friday accused Facebook of “killing people,” just after White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the Biden administration is “in regular touch” with the platform to ensure correct “narratives” are promoted — elaborating on her Thursday admission that the White House is “flagging problematic posts” for the social media giant to censor.

Biden was asked about his message for platforms like Facebook as he departed the White House on Friday afternoon for a weekend trip to Camp David.

“They’re killing people. The only pandemic we have is among the unvaccinated. And they’re killing people,” Biden said.

At her daily press briefing, Psaki told reporters that the White House is “regularly” coordinating with Facebook and other social media giants on the “latest narratives dangerous to public health” that the administration thinks should be censored.

“We are regularly making sure social media platforms are aware of the latest narratives dangerous to public health that we and many other Americans are seeing across all of social and traditional media,” Psaki said.

Psaki said the White House also is encouraging social media companies to alter their algorithms to promote “quality information” and to encourage platforms to act in unison to ban certain people.