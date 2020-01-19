Clarion Ledger:

‘I’ll be looking the rest of my life. I’ll get some snake boots and a snake hat, I reckon.’

It’s the stuff of nightmares.

A Mississippi hunter was taking the last of his dog pack back to a truck on Wednesday evening when he encountered a flooded ditch. He found a narrow spot where he could jump across. When he leaned forward to jump, he felt a severe pain on the left side of his head.

“As soon as I leaned forward it was, ‘Bam,'” said Tyler Hardy of Philadelphia. “As soon as it hit me I thought it was some sort of massive impact he struck me so hard.

“I thought somebody had shot me or hit me with an axe. It knocked the fire out of me. I just could not believe the force the snake had when it hit me.”