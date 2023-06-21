Washington Examiner

In case you need yet another reason to support defunding the United Nations, the organization is promoting the idea that minors can consent to sex with adults. The International Commission of Jurists published a report claiming that “sexual conduct involving persons below the domestically prescribed minimum age of consent to sex may be consensual in fact, if not in law.” According to the ICJ, “criminal law should reflect the rights and capacity of persons under 18 years of age to make decisions about engaging in consensual sexual conduct and their right to be heard in matters concerning them.” This report was the result of a meeting with ICJ, UNAIDS, and the U.N. Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights. Members of both UNAIDS and the pretentiously named Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights are among the “endorsers and supporters” listed in the report. In summary, the U.N. thinks adults should be able to have sex with minors and that, at the very minimum, countries that set the age of consent at 18 years old should repeal it. It should also be noted that the U.N. has been at the center of various child sex abuse scandals, including 700 abuse complaints made against U.N. peacekeepers in Congo and a child sex ring in Haiti.

