The far left United Nations is trying to seize on ‘global emergency’ powers and is doing so with the blessing of Joe Biden.

This is alarming. Millions of Americans have a deep distrust of the United Nations and for good reasons. They do not have America’s best interests in mind and they have proved that repeatedly over the years.

Also, we have to remember what happened here in the U.S. when tyrannical governors like Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan got their hands on emergency powers. Almost all of the bad things came out of that and they didn’t want to let them go.

The U.N. Is Planning To Seize Global ‘Emergency’ Powers With Biden’s Support

In September 2024, less than two months before the next U.S. presidential election, the United Nations will host a landmark “Summit of the Future,” where member nations will adopt a Pact for the Future. The agreement will solidify numerous policy reforms offered by the U.N. over the past two years as part of its sweeping Our Common Agenda platform.

Although there are numerous radical proposals included in the agenda, perhaps none are more important than the U.N. plan for a new “emergency platform,” a stunning proposal to give the U.N. significant powers in the event of future “global shocks,” such as another worldwide pandemic.

Many of the details of the U.N. emergency platform were laid out in a March 2023 policy paper titled “Strengthening the International Response to Complex Global Shocks — An Emergency Platform.”…

