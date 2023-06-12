Pull away the black mask, and political extremism has a new face: ‘TRANTIFA’.

The portmanteau of ‘trans’ and ‘ANTIFA’ is exactly what you’d expect — far-left transgender activists willing to intimidate, harass and even use violence to advance their radical new ideas about gender.

Much like ANTIFA, they’re not a formal group of card-carrying members, with the term ‘Trantifa’ coined on social media to highlight the strong transgender presence within the anarchist outfit.

So-called Trantifa members are a small group of trans activists on the edges of the movement who post angry rhetoric online and gather at rallies.

UN investigator Reem Alsalem told DailyMail.com ‘screaming trans activists’ were a worrying and ‘increasing trend’ that must be tackled.

