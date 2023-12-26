The ugly reasons this pro-Hamas NYC teacher still has a job

Weeks after being flagged for her pro-Hamas agit-prop pushed on toddlers at PS 59 on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, Siriana Abboud remains on the payroll and unpunished — because it’s next to impossible to discipline, much less fire, misbehaving New York City teachers.And also because she has friends in high places.Last month, The Post’s Susan Edelman broke the news of Abboud pushing an anti-Israel agenda on pre-K tots and sharing tips on indoctrinating kids online: Her site’s Allusio Academy preschool program seems to have come directly from a Hamas pre-K curriculum guide.

Her Instagram page is chock-a-block with pro-Palestinian content: skewed teach-ins on the history of Palestine, Zionism, European colonialism, and “orientalism,” plus how to help your child advocate for Palestine.Days after Hamas’ Oct. 7 atrocities, she wrote on Instagram, “we stand with those still tearing down border walls” and “we show solidarity with those still fighting to free their stolen land.”

READ MORE