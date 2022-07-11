Brittney Griner is a Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) player who was arrested in Russia in mid-February of this year. She’s been in jail there ever since.

Griner was headed to Russia to play basketball. She was arrested at Moscow airport for allegedly being in possession of cannabis products in her vape pen.

Griner is a far-left individual who has specifically refused to stand for the American National Anthem and made it clear where she stands on America; she thinks it’s racist and bad.

