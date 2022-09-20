THE TRUTH ABOUT MAGA + THE BLOODY HISTORY OF SOCIALISM (episode #479)  

What kind of country does not want what’s best for its future? What kind of people do not want their country to survive? What does “Make America Great Again” truly mean? While the Biden Gang escalates their attacks on all MAGA Americans, Savage delivers a rousing support of the freedom loving people who make this nation great. Hear his outline for what must be done to save this republic from the progressive Left. Then, hear the real atrocities of socialism, not the whitewashed lies extolled by Bernie Sanders and Occasional-Cortex.

