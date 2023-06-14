I want to be very clear. This indictment is clearly a selective prosecution timed seamlessly to cover-up the FBI whistleblower’s very serious claims of bribery by the Biden’s. As for the documents stored at Mar a Lago I cannot comment. I have never seen them, do not know what is in them. But have to ask, ‘where’s the crime’? Every other recent U.S. President appears to have taken boxes of documents with them after their term of office. Where is the intent to use or sell these documents as implied by the left wing propagandists in the media?

My concern about this never-ending persecution of Trump is that the people will suddenly be forced to forget or ignore all the many serious and real problems caused directly by the ineptitude and complicity of the extreme far left radical Biden administration. The great threat of WW3 owing to the limitless support for Ukraine and the war drums against Russia, the massive influx of millions of illegal aliens, the crime wave, the utter degeneracy exhibited by the Biden team (witness him calling trans-radicals ‘heroes’!), inflation, out of control government spending, the weakening of our military, the attack on our police, the education meltdown and so on.

My one distinct criticism of the Trump team are the utterly vicious attacks on Ron Desantis! These hateful slurs are worse than anything the far left democrat machine has devised and will be used against Desantis long after Trump is gone from politics. Desantis is a much younger man, and should represent the future of the Republican party. These petty, fraudulent, juvenile attacks by the Trump campaign team may permanently destroy a great Governor and a very decent man, who not only honorably serves the people of Florida but also honorably served in the U.S. Navy.

Having said that, the danger this nation is in right now, the internal danger this nation is in right now, has never been higher. The fascist movement under the disguise of the Antifa movement is on the move. I just interviewed Jack Posobiec about his book: ‘The Antifa: [Stories from Inside the Black Bloc] and I was alarmed to find out they penetrated virtually all elements of this nation. Including the government itself. I also learned that our intelligence agencies — CIA and FBI no longer have the heroic man that we were used to seeing. It’s just as I feared, all the college girls from the Ivy League universities, dressed in high heels, ready to go out on a date. He told me that some of them have to be given a trigger warning before they give them a briefing on Ukraine, because they break into tears. He said that’s who’s running our intelligence agencies. The only person who can possibly save this nation from this meltdown – is in fact Donald Trump. And for that reason we must all come together – put aside our differences, and make certain that the injustices that have been done to him are righted.