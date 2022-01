(From Facebook) Corey Hooper:

Interesting twist from Itamar Gelbman a Battle Captain in the Texas State Guard: In the world of “you can’t make this stuff up”… This is my old synagogue, I left due to a few issues, first, the Rabbi called Israel an apartheid state against Islam, and a second, he didn’t allow his members (including myself) to be armed during services. Now he is held hostage by a Muslim man with a gun…