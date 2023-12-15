The terrifying moment Ukrainian official Srhiy Batryn detonates multiple grenades during heated city council meeting

Best quality and longest video I can find of the attack this morning during a Keretsky village council meeting. The attacker, of Zelensky's Servants of the People party, is dead, 26 are wounded, six of whom are in critical condition. Thoughts and prayers to them all. pic.twitter.com/P15KOi4K04 — Kit Klarenberg (@KitKlarenberg) December 15, 2023

Terrifying video shows the moment a Ukrainian politician casually detonated multiple grenades during a heated village council meeting Friday, injuring at least 26 people in what is being investigated as an act of terrorism.The incident occurred about 90 minutes into a livestreamed meeting in the Keretsky Village Council in Ukraine’s Western Zakarpattia region Friday.A short clip shared by the Ukrainian National Police shows a man — later identified as deputy Serhiy Batryn, a member of Ukraine’s parliament — entering the council headquarters during the debate about finances.“May I speak?” he finally asks — before removing at least three hand grenades from his jacket pockets and tossing them on the floor.Stunned people jump up and duck for cover as the explosives go off with loud bangs and flashes, filling the council chamber with thick smoke and screams of agony.“I can’t walk!” a woman’s anguished voice is heard crying out in Ukrainian during the chaos.

