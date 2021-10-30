THE TELEGRAPH:

The teaching of “white privilege” is rife in schools despite warnings that it is unlawful, ministers have been told.

Teachers have been accused of introducing “politically biased” materials to pupils during lessons about the police, racism and colonialism.

This week, the Free Speech Union submitted a dossier to Nadhim Zahawi, the Education Secretary, which contains the details of cases where schools around the country have engaged in “politicised teaching”.

It includes one case at the Piggott School, an academy in Berkshire, where parents raised concerns about a classroom resource titled “A kid-friendly guide to social justice terms”.

This worksheet defined the police as “workers chosen by, protecting and serving people in power”, and racism as “rules, ideas, and actions that target people of colour to keep them under the control of those who already have racial power”.

