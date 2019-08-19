DailyMail.com:

There are ‘discrepancies’ in the images of Maxwell at the Hollywood burger bar

She is pictured in front of a Good Boys poster that was allegedly photoshopped

Also the diner who ‘chanced’ upon Maxwell appeared to use a pro camera

They are the photographs that raise more questions than they answer.

When Jeffrey Epstein’s ex-girlfriend and alleged co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell was snapped for the first time in three years last week, it was claimed a fellow diner had ‘chanced’ upon her at a Los Angeles burger bar.

But, like everything connected with this extraordinary case, conspiracy theorists have leapt on apparent discrepancies in the images of the 57-year-old eating at In-N-Out Burger in Hollywood.

Why, for example, does Ms Maxwell remove her reading glasses before posing with an open book?