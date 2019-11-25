NEW YORK POST:

It was “point break” for one pro surfer whose dramatic Jet Ski rescue from a giant wave was captured on video in Nazaré, Portugal, last week.

A drone taped the nearly one-and-a-half-minute video, which shows surfer Lucas “Chumbo” Chianca riding an incredible wave in rough waters, with his teammate Ian Cosenza waiting to give Chumbo a lift back to shore.

But just as Chumbo hooks himself and his board to Cosenza’s Jet Ski, an approximately 50-foot wave mounts behind them.

Zipping across the water at 60 miles per hour, the pair of Brazilian surfers make it safely to shore in the nick of time, with the massive tidal push on their tail ready to consume Cosenza and Chumbo, who is hailed as one of the best big-wave surfers alive.

The World Surf League, which released the video, declared it “one of the craziest rescues ever seen.”