The State Department has repatriated more than 50,000 U.S. citizens stranded around the world since the coronavirus began, the administration revealed on Wednesday.

Canceled flights, railway systems shut down, and other sweeping lockdown orders around the world have left many Americans unable to get back home. During the White House’s daily coronavirus press briefing on Wednesday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo detailed how successful the Trump admiration has been at rescuing these stranded Americans.

“As you know, when many countries shut down their rail lines, their buses, their infrastructure systems, the capacity to get out of those countries — they were trapped, they’re stranded — the State Department swung into action,” Pompeo said.

