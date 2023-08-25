The Southern Border Is Literally Wide Open

Thousands of illegal immigrants are simply walking over the border into the U.S. after the federal government decided to leave the gates wide open, saying that there is a risk of floods and resulting environmental hazards. The New York Post reports “The US Border Patrol has now admitted it’s responsible for the decision to leave giant flood gates in the border wall wide open — giving thousands of illegal immigrants an easy opportunity to stream into Arizona.” The report notes that “Border Patrol agents, acting on superiors’ orders, welded some 114 gates open to stop anyone from closing them — which the agents had repeatedly been doing in a bid to stop people from being able to cross the border.” The CBP claims that “High water flow combined with excessive sediment and debris buildup can stress or comprise the design integrity of the barrier,” and therefore they have literally left the border wide open.

