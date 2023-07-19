Assume you are the attorney general of the United States and have a devilish desire to persuade as many Americans as possible that they should not trust their government.

How would you do that?

If your name is Merrick Garland, the answer is a two-fold plan of attack.

On one hand, you give the corrupt son of your boss every possible break, bend the rules to protect him and hand him a get-out-of-jail-free pass.

The sweetheart deal also serves another purpose.

Because you definitely don’t want anyone to know to what extent your boss was involved in the family’s influence-peddling schemes, the son’s guilty plea to fairly minor crimes slams the door on any possibility that probers would keep digging and find the goods on dear old Dad.

There is a hiccup when whistleblowers go public with evidence of favoritism, but you display umbrage at the insult, deny, deny, deny, and count on the handmaiden media to cover for you, which they do.

Meanwhile, the second part of your plot also unfolds in spectacular, if orderly, fashion. Making history, you greenlight the prosecution of a former president, who also happens to be your boss’s leading political opponent. What a coincidence!

And you don’t just give the green light on one case, but in a belt-and-suspenders approach, you oversee the indictment of the former president in two separate federal cases, piling up charges that could land him in prison for the rest of his life.

