Elissa Slotkin’s aide serves in the Livingston Diversity Council

One of the aides for Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., serves on a diversity council that has promoted critical race theory (CRT) in education.

The Washington Free Beacon reported on Monday that the Livingston Diversity Council, where Slotkin aide Mona Shand is board member at large, defends the controversial concept on its website.

Under the “critical race theory” section, the website directs readers to an article titled “Advocate for Critical Race Theory in Education.” “What can we, here in Livingston County, Michigan, do?” it asks before linking to the article by author Nicole Cardoza.

It also links to a Facebook post that acknowledges similarities with so-called “anti-racist” education and other programs but argues those aren’t CRT in themselves. The embedded infographic goes on to warn about anti-CRT legislation.

“Today CRT is taught mostly at the higher education level. However, there is a growing consensus amongst educators that it should be taught at earlier levels,” it reads. “Unfortunately, lawmakers in at least 15 states have recently introduced and have already passed bills … that seek to prevent teachers from using CRT and other anti-racism resources that discuss racism and social justice in school curriculums.”

