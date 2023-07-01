The stories are everywhere: Walmart store closures in Portland and Chicago; an epidemic of drug store thefts in New York. In Baltimore, a “landmark” grocery store shuts its doors after nearly 25 years in a community desperate for fresh food.

While in San Francisco, reports of big-box chains abandoning its downtown have become near-daily occurrences.

The cause: rampant, often organized, and seemingly consequenceless shoplifting.

Indeed, the US is deep in what many are calling an epidemic of thefts that cost retailers nearly $100 billion in 2021.

And this epidemic is impacting both the bottom lines and operational strategies of massive companies ranging from Macy’s to Ulta.

