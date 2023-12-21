The secret to a happy life? SLEEP! Going to bed just one hour later than usual is enough to make you miserable, study suggests

Staying up too late could make you feel less enthusiastic about life the next day, even if you only lose an hour of sleep.

Getting less sleep than usual, regardless of the number of hours, makes people feel less positive and happy, a scientific review has found.

Researchers looked at 154 studies, spanning more than 50 years, and including more than 5,000 people aged seven to 79, on sleep deprivation.

Sleep restriction, where people got less sleep than normal, was found to significantly reduce their positive feelings, like enthusiasm and happiness.

People’s positive emotions appeared to take the biggest hit if they got four hours less sleep than normal – but they felt less positive from any reduction in sleep at all.

READ MORE