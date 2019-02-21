NEW YORK POST:

The twisted case of Jussie Smollett is depressing, infuriating — and should end with the maximum prison sentence. But I predict he’ll skate.

The reprehensible alleged actions of the gay, black fabulist who cried “MAGA” will be forgiven, excused and ultimately encouraged by sympathetic progressives — deemed justifiable Trumpicide.

And it will happen again. And again.

Smollett, who claimed he was attacked outdoors by a pair of racist, homophobic white Trumpsters on a frigid Jan. 29 in Chicago, transformed Wednesday from the purported target of a vicious hate crime to a lying, alleged felonious hoaxster.

But the fact that the assault seems not to have happened, at least not technically, is an insignificant detail to lefty Democratic presidential hopefuls, celebs and assorted fans, who tucked into the delicious outrage initially as if it were a three-course vegan meal.

Because Smollett has already set himself up with an alibi. He’s a marginalized person, a real-life victim of psychological assault in Donald Trump’s America.