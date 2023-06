Conservativetreehouse

Whatever else might be said about them, Russians have this weird little gremlin approach toward political humor that is actually quite funny. I still think it was Oleg Deripaska who made up the Ritz Carlton Pee-Pee tapes Trump story just to see if the FBI would run with it. Perhaps the snark is part of the reason why our ever serious and joyless state dept hates them so much.

Read More