The risks and rewards of taking down the ‘big guy’ Joe Biden

When the presidency is reduced to a game of high-stakes poker, every move is important. So it is with the Biden family scandal, where House Republicans face both opportunity and peril as they prepare to make their next bet. The GOP comes to this pivotal moment because Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed Delaware prosecutor David Weiss as special counsel in the probe of Hunter Biden. To call Garland cynical is an understatement. His move aims to stop the clock on House probers and take the Biden case out of the headlines.

His ultimate goal is to protect Joe Biden from any more taint about his role before the election.

One element of protecting the president is the special counsel rule that requires Weiss to write a public report when he is finished. He and Garland will almost certainly use that feature to justify why they offered the president’s son the world’s sweetest sweetheart deal which, thankfully, collapsed under routine judicial scrutiny.

