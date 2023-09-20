The Rig is On: California City Plans to Grant Illegal Immigrants the Right to Vote

The Santa Ana City Council in Orange County, California, is revisiting a contentious proposal: granting noncitizens, including illegal immigrants, the right to vote in municipal elections.During a recent city council meeting, the topic took center stage, with Councilmember Jonathan Hernandez advocating for the proposal, KTLA reported.

“I do believe that noncitizen voting in local elections is about increasing civic engagement,” Hernandez told KTLA. “Taxation without representation is a value that America holds dear. So we want to advance those rights. I believe that non-citizen voting is a step in the right direction.”Santa Ana is the second largest city in Orange County and is located 35 miles south of Los Angeles. According to the Vera Institute of Justice in New York, there are 153,900 immigrants reside in Santa Ana, or 46 percent of the total population. 102,000 non-citizens residing in Santa Ana are potentially at risk of deportation.

