DAILY MAIL:

Flashing a fist-full of dollars, posing with pop-stars or living it up in at world’s most lavish hotels – the rich kids of Venezuela’s socialist elite know nothing of the misery their parents have wreaked on their country.

Socialist revolution leader Hugo Chavez’s oldest daughter Maria Gabriela is rumoured to be Venezuela’s richest woman, with a personal fortune of more than 4 billion dollars, hidden in bank accounts Europe.

The 38-year-old earned her vast fortune while acting as first lady to her socialist President father, former Lieutenant-Colonel Hugo Chavez, after he divorced his second wife.

Chavez proclaimed Maria Gabriela ‘my hero’ when she appealed to Cuban leader Fidel Castro for help following the failed 2002 coup-attempt to get rid of his socialist regime.

However, Gabriela – and other children of Venezuela’s socialist elite – appear to have forgotten Chavez’s galvanizing motto ‘to be rich is bad’.

While she hides behind diplomatic immunity from her regime-appointed role of ‘alternative ambassador of Venezuela to the United Nations’, her younger sister fled the country in shame, following a public backlash at her flaunting her wealth.