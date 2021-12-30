Breitbart

The gun business is booming as the rich and famous flock to Beverly Hills’ only gun store, Beverly Hills Guns, for protection from the craziness that has overtaken day-to-day life in Los Angeles. Los Angeles Magazine reports, “Since opening in July 2020, the store has seen upscale residents from Santa Monica to the Hollywood Hills increasingly in a panic following several high-profile smash-and-grab and violent home invasion robberies.” Beverly Hills Guns owner Russell Stuart indicates “prominent actors, real estate moguls and film execs” are among those flocking to his store for self-defense firearms. “This morning I sold six shotguns in about an hour to people that say, ‘I want a home defense shotgun,’” Stuart said. … Everyone has a general sense of constant fear, which is very sad. We’re used to this being like Mayberry.” Stuart also helps his customers find local ranges where they can become familiar and proficient with their firearms, and also helps in the pursuit of concealed carry licenses for those who are interested. On December 17, 2021, The Guardian observed that in Los Angeles alone, “more than $330,000 in goods were stolen in 11 ‘smash and grab’ incidents over about two weeks.” During the first week of December Jamie McBride, the head of LAPD’s police officer’s union, spoke to CBSLA and warned people not to come to Los Angeles. McBride said, “My message to anyone thinking about coming to Los Angeles, especially during the holiday season, is don’t.” He added, “We can’t guarantee your safety. It is really, really out of control. I said it to people before, it’s like that movie ‘Purge,’ you know, instead of 24 hours to commit your crime, these people have 365 days days to commit whatever they want.”

