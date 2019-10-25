THE WEEK:

“President Trump is right: The deep state is alive and well.” This is the first sentence of an opinion piece that appeared recently, not in World Net Daily, but in our paper of record. The New York Times no doubt has its own perverse reasons for wanting to indulge our commander-in-chief’s fantasies about a sinister cabal undermining his administration from the inside.

But he and they are wrong. As much as it might please a nation of bureaucratic upper-middle-class professionals to think that they are the ones bringing down the bad orange man, the truth is that Trump’s most dangerous enemies today are not anonymous career officials but the people he has fired or forced to resign.

The Wikipedia article entitled “List of Trump administration dismissals and resignations” runs to some 15,000 words including notes. Many of these departures involve relatively unimportant officials leaving for seemingly ordinary reasons, as in any other administration: Grace Koh resigning as something called the “special assistant to the president for technology, telecom, and cyber-security policy” in order to practice law.

This is not what happened in the case of someone like John Bolton, however, who seems to have resigned in order to avoid being fired unceremoniously, or Rex Tillerson, who was not able to avoid the former’s fate, or James Mattis, whose forced retirement was rather cruelly announced via Twitter. It is clear that Trump relished each of these dismissals and dozens of others like them.