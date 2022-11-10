I’m still shellshocked from Tuesday and probably will be for a long time. It’s time, however, to start thinking about moving forward. My colleagues and I are going to be parsing this in writing for a while. Kevin explored what might have happened, which thankfully spared me from having to think about it.

Matt even managed some optimism and wrote about some positive takeaways from the election.

I plan to remain curmudgeonly for a few more days.

One thing I’m certain of it that I’m over the Republicans at the moment. Yeah, yeah, there aren’t any real alternatives but that’s the mood I’m in. I’ll never register as an independent, that feels like cheating. I’ll remain a Republican but there will be disgruntlement.

The GOP has precious little time to get its you-know-what together for the 2024 presidential election. That circus will actually be starting early next year. Hopefully, the Trump/DeSantis kerfuffle will get sorted out quickly. Stephen Green has some thoughts about Trump in an election postmortem he wrote for our VIP subscribers.

Speaking of DeSantis, he’s already been huge help for the Republicans’ prospects in 2024. Florida is no longer a toss-up state. Not only will the GOP not have to sweat that out on election night in 2024 but we should have the luxury of knowing that it went red right away because Florida can count its votes.

It seems like DeSantis has been around forever but he’s still new blood in the party, which is desperately needs.

It also needs a housecleaning at the top.

My Townhall colleague Sarah Arnold writes that Mitch McConnell’s days as top Republican in the Senate may soon be coming to an end. McConnell’s pettiness about Trump favored candidates really hurt in this election. He had some usefulness when Trump was in office, but he’s served his purpose and it’s time to turn it over to someone else.

READ MORE