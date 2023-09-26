The real-life Atlantis? Archaeologists discover new treasures in a mysterious underwater city off the coast of Egypt dating back at least 1,000 years

Archaeologists have uncovered new treasures from Heracleion, the ‘lost’ Egyptian city that sunk into the Mediterranean Sea over 1,000 years ago.

The ‘precious’ new finds, shared by French marine archaeologist Franck Goddio, include gold jewellery, silver dishes and an odd pouring device shaped like a duck.

There’s also a Djed – a pillar-like symbol from Egyptian hieroglyphs made of the blue stone lapis lazuli – and an eerie ceramic hand that was found poking out of the sediment.

For centuries, Heracleion was Egypt’s largest port on the Mediterranean before the foundation of Alexandria by Alexander the Great in 331 BC.

Heracleion has been described as Egypt’s version of Atlantis, although, unlike Heracleion, many doubt that the mythical island ever existed.

READ MORE