The Pennsylvania Democrat entered Walter Reed Medical Center 18 days ago on February 16, leaving him absent on crucial Senate votes, but his staff says they have been in contact with him regularly on work matters.

‘Productive morning with Senator Fetterman at Walter Reed discussing the rail safety legislation, Farm Bill and other Senate business,’ chief of staff Adam Jentleson wrote in a tweet along with photos of him and Fetterman looking over documents.

‘John is well on his way to recovery and wanted me to say how grateful he is for all the well wishes. He’s laser focused on PA & will be back soon.’

