THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER:

Judge Timothy J. Kelly will rule on CNN’s request for a temporary restraining order restoring Jim Acosta’s press pass on Thursday afternoon.

President Donald Trump has the right to exclude any reporter he wants from the White House, a lawyer for his administration argued during a hearing on Wednesday to address CNN’s motion for a temporary restraining order that would return reporter Jim Acosta’s press pass.

Deputy Assistant Attorney General James Burnham argued in Washington, D.C., District Court that the White House is, for all intents and purposes, Trump’s home — rather than a public building. Therefore, Burnham told Judge Timothy J. Kelly that the president is allowed to make discretionary decisions about which reporters can enter.

Acosta’s press pass was suspended Nov. 7 after he tussled with the president during a post-midterm press conference earlier that day.

CNN sued the president, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, communications chief Bill Shine and others on Tuesday, arguing that Acosta’s First and Fifth Amendment rights were violated by the administration.

But Burnham argued that a White House press conference is no different than a small interview session during which the president can select which reporters interview him, so as to ensure better coverage for himself.

He said it’s “not true” that the First Amendment has discretion over the president when it comes to who can be in the White House.

CNN has made exactly the opposite case, saying that the White House is Acosta’s place of work and his access to the facilities are absolutely necessary both for his job and for the network’s overall coverage of the Trump administration, not to mention for press freedom.

“This government is now taking the position that the president can do anything he wants, and ban journalists,” said Theodore J. Boutrous, Jr., lawyer representing CNN and Acosta.