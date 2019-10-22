AXIOS:

Online social media influencers, who are seen as a valuable asset to digital marketers, are seeing their power wane, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Why it matters: The obscurity around measurement and authenticity in the influencer space has led to a decline in trust between marketers and influencers.

Yes, but: “Despite questions about declining influence, the money paid influencers keeps climbing — roughly 50% a year since 2017,” per WSJ.

What’s next: The Federal Trade Commission, which has been evaluating social media influencers for years, has settled its first complaint over the sale of “fake followers, subscribers, views, and likes,” signaling that more oversight could be coming to the industry.