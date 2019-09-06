DAILY MAIL:

Carol Lynley died at the age of 77 in her home in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles on Tuesday.

The actress was best known for the 1972 disaster movie The Poseidon Adventure which also starred Gene Hackman and Shelley Winters. The film, about the sinking of a cruise ship after being hit by a tsunami, was a box-office dynamo.

The New York native came to fame in the 1960s as a blonde bombshell as she starred in such hits as Return To Peyton Place (1961) and Under The Yum Yum Tree (1963).

Her daughter Jill Selsman told People that the icon died ‘peacefully in her sleep.’