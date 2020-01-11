The Federalist:

2020 Democratic candidate Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii refused to blame Iran for shooting down a Ukrainian jetliner in Fox News’s “America’s Newsroom” Friday morning. Instead, she joined Pete Buttigieg in blaming President Trump for the death of 176 people aboard the Ukrainian passenger plane.

Buttigieg initiated the narrative that the United States is to blame for Iran shooting down the Ukrainian plane, saying the victims “were caught in the middle of an unnecessary and unwanted military tit for tat.”

….

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, criticized the “crossfire” narrative being perpetuated by Democrats like Buttigeg and now Gabbard.

“Just because Dems hate Trump doesn’t justify false equivalence with Iran,” Cruz tweeted.