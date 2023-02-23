The Pentagon on Wednesday pledged “consequences” for Beijing if it heeds Moscow’s desperate pleas for arms and ammunition but yet again stopped short of detailing how it would follow through on the stern but vague threat.

Spokeswoman Sabrina Singh delivered the cagey response during a press conference in which she demurred despite repeated requests for specifics.

“I don’t want to forecast any of those consequences,” she said.

It wasn’t the first such shadowy warning. In an interview that aired Sunday on CBS News, Secretary of State Antony Blinken referred to a “serious problem” if China looked to strengthen its alliance with Russia at this time.

But analysts who study Chinese military tactics suggest the targeted ambiguity serves a larger purpose – that the vagueness of the U.S. threats is likely an attempt to preempt Beijing’s well-trod tactics of confounding Western restrictions.

“Once you get into what China can or cannot provide, the Chinese can always come up with ways to circumvent a specific list and the Chinese can be very creative,” says Yun Sun, director of the China Program at the Stimson Center think tank. “A broad statement covers all bases.”

The standoff has taken on new urgency with China’s Wang Yi, the most senior foreign policy official in the Communist Party, traveling to Moscow for meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin this week ahead of a reported visit by President Xi Jinping in the spring. The Russian military continues to suffer from embarrassing battlefield defeats, command failures and logistical shortfalls in Ukraine as the country on Friday marks one year since its invasion – and as a springtime offensive has reportedly already begun.

READ MORE