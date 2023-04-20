The Pentagon is positioning U.S. forces in Djibouti ahead of any possible operation to evacuate the embassy in the Sudanese capital Khartoum amid heavy fighting.

Several international aid workers or officials have been killed or wounded during a week of fighting between two rival generals, and foreign governments are urgently seeking ways to bring their nationals home.

Things deteriorated further on Thursday as armed factions fought near Khartoum’s main military installation threatening to unravel the latest attempted ceasefire.

American embassy staff are currently sheltering at the U.S. compound about eight miles from the international airport.

