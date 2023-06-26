Admiral Rachel Levine, the Assistant Secretary for Health for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), has declared, as Pride month is coming to an end, that it should be a “Summer of Pride.”

“Happy Pride! Happy Pride Month, and actually — let’s declare it a summer of Pride. Happy Summer of Pride.”

The admiral, who is transgender, posted the message on the official HHS Instagram account, and posted similar sentiments on Twitter:

Pride month originally began as a commemoration of the Stonewall riots of late June1969, when activists rioted against police raids on the Stonewall pub, where gay men had been known to congregate and meet.

Since then, the observance has been extended to a full month of festivities in many American cities, and now — apparently — to the three months of summer, now transitioning to a celebration of alternate sexualities.

In 2021, as Breitbart News reported, Levine was sworn in as the first openly transgender four-star admiral in the armed forces. Levine has been criticized for controversial views on gender transition, including a refusal to limit “gender-affirming drugs and surgery” for minors.

