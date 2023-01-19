On Sunday, Riley Keough will join her 14-year-old twin sisters and grandmother Priscilla at Graceland — her late grandfather’s legendary Memphis estate — for a memorial for her mother Lisa Marie Presley, family sources confirmed to Page Six.

A talented actress and director, the 33-year-old spent the past year by Lisa Marie’s side promoting the hit movie “Elvis,” directed by Baz Luhrman and starring Austin Butler.

Mother and daughter were seen together just four days before Lisa Marie’s death, while celebrating what would have been Elvis Presley’s’ 88th birthday at the Formosa Café in West Hollywood. Restaurant owner Bobby Green told Page Six how Riley and her mom sat “arm in arm” in Elvis’ favorite booth.

“The Terminal List” actress Riley Keough has lost her mother, Lisa Marie Presley, and brother, Benjamin Keough, in the past two and a half years. Here’s what her life is really like.WireImage

“They only time when they were separated was when Austin sat between them with his arm around both of them,” said Green. “It was such a loving, family feeling, with Austin and Baz.

READ MORE