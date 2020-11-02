Market Watch:

That’s Jim Rogers, the 78-year-old co-founder of George Soros’s Quantum Fund, once again hammering home the idea that the flood of money flowing from central banks are artificially keeping markets around the world afloat and will ultimately lead to disaster.

“If you look out the window, you’ll see printing presses everywhere,” Rogers explained in an interview with the Peak Prosperity blog. “You know what happened to all the other countries in history that have gotten themselves deep into debt… it hasn’t been pretty.”

To gird against such weakness, Rogers pointed out that commodities, as you can see from this chart highlighted in the blog post, are offering an historic bargain relative to equity valuations:

In separate comments made at the 12th annual “Russia Calling” Investment Forum in Moscow last week, Rogers talked about how the actions of some of in positions of power have made the coronavirus pandemic even more devastating for global economies.

More at Market Watch