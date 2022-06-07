Do you know where your medications and supplements come from? Learn the horrifying truth impacting pharmaceuticals across America and around the world with Rosemary Gibson author of China RX. Gibson predicted the international supply chain fiasco and is back to warn about the risks the public and private sector has created in the pursuit of profits. Why did pharmaceutical companies sell their formulas to Chinese manufacturers? How did China use cartels to corner the market? Why has Chinese fentanyl flooded the US? How has our government allowed this?

