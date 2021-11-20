AXIOS:

As health officials push COVID booster shots, a debate is quickly emerging around whether the definition of “fully vaccinated” should be changed to include an additional dose of the vaccine.

Driving the news: Two governors said this week that they don’t consider people who haven’t received a booster shot to be fully vaccinated.

“We’re 11 months into the vaccination program. In my view, if you were vaccinated more than six months ago, you’re not fully vaccinated,” Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said yesterday.

“We are analyzing what we can do to create those incentives — and potentially mandates — for making sure that people are fully vaccinated, which means three vaccines,” New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said Wednesday.

The New Mexico state health secretary told the AP that changing the definition of fully vaccinated is being discussed, and that he expects a new public health order to be released in the next few weeks.

More from Axios